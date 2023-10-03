Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth to be new chairman of state Public Service Commission: sources

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to name the incumbent Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth as the chairman of the Public Service Commission (MPSC), sources said on Tuesday.

A decision to this effect has been taken at the government level and a formal order will be issued after due process, they said.

Seth is set to retire in December this year.

According to the MPSC website, Dilip Pandharpatte is currently the acting chairman.

Meanwhile, speculations have started doing rounds in the corridors of power about the likely successor of Seth as the DGP.

Seth was serving as the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before he was appointed as the DGP of Maharashtra in February 2022.

The 1988 cadre IPS officer replaced Sanjay Pandey, who held the additional charge of the post since April 9, 2021. PTI MR NSK