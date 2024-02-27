Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla's tenure extended by two years

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday extended the tenure of Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla by two years from the date of her appointment.

An order about the extension of the tenure was issued by the home department.

With this extension, Shukla, the first woman to occupy the top post in the state, will now retire from service on January 3, 2026. Earlier, she was scheduled to retire in June this year.

This was the first time when the state government has extended the tenure of Maharashtra DGP by two years.

The 1988-batch senior IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre took charge as DGP in early January.

As per Supreme Court judgements and orders, any IPS officer, who is appointed to the post of DGP, shall get at least two-year term irrespective of the retirement date.

While extending the tenure of Shukla (59), the state home department considered the Supreme Court rulings and also took legal opinion for the same, the order stated.

Before becoming the DGP, Shukla was on central deputation and was Director General (DG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), an armed border guarding force. The senior IPS officer has also served as additional DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

While in Maharashtra, she was chief of the State Intelligence Department (SID). During her tenure at SID, she faced allegations of illegally tapping phones of several political leaders. Three police cases were registered in this regard and Shukla was named as accused in two of them.

The two cases against the top cop were quashed by the court later and one more case, which was with the CBI, was also closed. PTI DC RSY