Maharashtra: Dhangar community holds massive morcha in Jalna demanding ST status

Jalna, Sep 24 (PTI) Members of the Dhangar community held a huge demonstration in Maharashtra’s Jalna city on Wednesday, demanding their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Addressing the gathering, activist Dipak Borhade, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days, accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not fulfilling his promise to the community.

“Fadnavis had assured us that the BJP government would give ST status to the Dhangar community. He has betrayed his word and should tender an apology,” Borhade said.

He further claimed that the state government extended quota benefits to the Maratha community under pressure from activist Manoj Jarange despite “the Supreme Court, high court, and backward commissions rejecting Maratha reservation in the OBC category”.

The government will face the wrath of the Dhangar community if it ignores the demand for ST status, he warned.

The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds and cattle-rearers, constitutes nearly 9 per cent of Maharashtra’s population. It currently enjoys 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category within OBCs.

However, the community wants to be recognised as STs, citing the constitutional recognition of “Dhangads” as an ST group and asserting that Dhangars and Dhangads are the same.

Bhushansiha Raje Holkar, a descendant of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar, MLA Gopichand Padalkar, and Prakash Shendge, president of the OBC Bhaujan Party, were present at the rally.

Borhade said their agitation would intensify in the coming days. On September 26, protests will be held near every tehsil office and district collectorate across the state, while Dhangar community members will demonstrate outside the residences of MLAs and MPs in Maharashtra, he said. PTI COR NR