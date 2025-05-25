Maharashtra: Dhule man kills mother for not preparing meal for him

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she did not wake up to cook a meal for him in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the night of May 24 at Wathode village in the Thalner area, an official said.

Victim Tipabai Pawara, 65, prepared a fish meal for his son, Awlesh, and went off to sleep in their shanty. Attracted by the smell of fish, a stray dog entered the house and ruined the meal, the official said.

Awlesh came home late at night and found the meal uneatable. The son, who was under the influence of alcohol, asked Tipabai to get up and cook fresh food for him, the police official said.

When Tipabai did not respond, her drunk son got angry and smashed a wooden stick on her head, the official said, citing their investigation.

On Sunday morning, Awlesh woke up and saw his mother lying motionless. He called his relatives, who rushed to their place and found the elderly woman dead with a severe head injury.

After being alerted, police took Awlesh into custody.

A case of murder has been registered against the son at Thalner police station, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway. PTI DC NR