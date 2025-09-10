Maharashtra discoms get A rating

Nashik, Sept 10 (PTI) Discoms in Maharashtra have achieved the top A rating, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. "Various discoms are rated by the Union Power Ministry. The rating has come today and according to it, Maharashtra has received an 'A' rating," Fadnavis told reporters in Nashik.

He said power companies in the western region are generally considered excellent (in performance), and among them, Maharashtra has become number one.

"We have received 92 out of 100 marks. I think we have made a good jump. Our rating had gone down earlier, but it has come up now, and I am very happy about it," Fadnavis added.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who inaugurated the Regional Testing Laboratory of the Central Power Research Institute here, said more than 29 companies in generation, transmission, and distribution competed among themselves.

"Till now, companies from other states were leading, but as per the reports received today, Maharashtra is at the top now," he added. PTI COR NSK