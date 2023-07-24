Maharashtra: Doctor loses more than Rs 1.9 lakh to cyber fraudsters while buying cosmetics online

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old doctor from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly lost more than Rs 1.9 lakh to cyber fraudsters while buying cosmetics on an online application, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint, the Naupada police on Sunday registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

The complainant placed an order for cosmetics on an application on July 22 and received a call and message about an offer, he said.

The caller informed the complainant that she was eligible to receive a gift on her purchase if she carried out a transaction online, he said.

The woman allegedly lost Rs 1.92 lakh in six transactions through various e-wallets, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU