Maharashtra doctors' stir over Kolkata rape-murder: Surgeries postponed, patients distressed

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) The indefinite strike by resident doctors in Maharashtra intensified on its fourth day on Friday, with their seniors joining the protest, leading to disruption in services at government and civic hospitals that inconvenienced thousands of patients.

Resident doctors in the state launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning to express solidarity with the nationwide agitation against the rape-murder of a post-graduate trainee in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

On the fourth day of the resident doctor’s strike, elective services, including OPDs, OTs and lab procedures, remained affected due to the strike. Emergency services, however, continued uninterrupted, said officials.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data made available in the evening, only 55 major and 20 minor surgeries were performed in civic-run KEM, Nair, Cooper and NHDC hospitals during the day, while the figure was nil for its Sion hospital.

On Thursday, 201 major surgeries and 31 minor surgeries were performed at these hospitals, it showed.

As many as 594 patients got treated at casualty OPDs of KEM, Nair, Cooper, Sion and NHDC hospitals, while 3,355 new and 5,288 old (follow-up) patients were treated at regular OPDs on Friday, it said.

On Thursday, 798 patients were treated at casualty OPDs, while 3,980 new and 4,875 old (follow up) patients were treated at regular OPDs, civic data showed.

Dr Pratik Debaje, president of Maharashtra State Association of Residential Doctors (Central-MARD) told PTI that 6000-7000 senior resident doctors affiliated to Maharashtra Association of Bonded Resident Doctors (MABRD) and Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) joined the strike on Friday.

Some 17,000-18,000 (resident) doctors in Maharashtra are on strike at present, Debaje said.

Speaking in the evening, Debaje said the strike would continue on Saturday since the Union government was yet to give an assurance on implementation of the law to protect healthcare professionals.

Debaje said a large number of resident doctors from the city and other parts of the state took part in a protest at Azad Maidan in the afternoon.

Maharashtra Association of Bonded Resident Doctors (MABRD) and the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), which have participated in the agitation since morning, are also going to continue their strike, Debaje informed.

The Central-MARD has demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

Meanwhile, Dr Santosh Kadam, president-elect of Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Maharashtra, has given a call to doctors across the state to withdraw services on Saturday (August 17) over the Kolkata rape-murder.

IMA has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the incident and the subsequent vandalism at the Kolkata hospital.

The IMA's appeal, issued by its national president Dr RV Ashokan and secretary general Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, stresses that routine outpatient departments and elective surgeries will be halted while essential services and emergency care will remain operational.

Meanwhile, doctors in Thane said a protest would be held from 11am on Saturday during which they would march from Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Shivaji Maharaj Hospital to the Collector's office.

"The brutal crime at RG Kar Medical College has exposed severe issues regarding safety in medical institutions. The lack of secure environments for female doctors and the overall absence of organized security protocols have been laid bare. The medical fraternity demands action to ensure that such barbaric incidents do not occur again," Kadam said. PTI COR KK NR BNM