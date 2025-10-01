Maharashtra: Draft poll rolls for municipal councils, nagar panchayats to be published on Oct 8

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission announced on Wednesday that the draft ward-wise electoral rolls for 247 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will be published on October 8.

An official release said citizens can submit objections and suggestions on the draft rolls until October 13.

The commission had fixed July 1 as the qualifying date for the preparation of these rolls, which would be based on the existing legislative assembly electoral lists. The final ward-wise electoral rolls will be published on October 28, it said.

While preparing the ward-wise rolls, voters’ names and addresses are retained from the assembly constituency lists. The commission will not make any additions, deletions, or corrections to names or addresses in the draft, it said.

However, citizens can file objections and suggestions regarding errors such as clerical mistakes, voters assigned to the wrong ward, or names missing in the ward list despite being present in the assembly list.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked the State Election Commission to complete local body polls by January 31, 2026. Elections to Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and municipalities, including the Mumbai civic corporation, have been pending for more than three years.

The state poll body also said on Wednesday that the reservation of seats for members in 32 Zilla Parishads and 336 Panchayat Samitis would be announced on October 13.

District collectors will issue related notices in newspapers on October 10.

A draft reservation notification will be published following the draw of lots on October 13, while citizens will be allowed to file objections and suggestions between October 14 and 17, it said.

After reviewing the submissions, the final reservation list will be notified through a government gazette on November 3, it added. PTI MR NR