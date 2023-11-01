Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar has fever, low platelet count after suffering from dengue: Doctor

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is suffering from fever and weakness after being down with dengue since last four days and needs rest, his doctor said.

Talking to reporters late Tuesday night, Dr Sanjay Kapote, flanked by NCP leader Sunil Tatkare (of Ajit Pawar group), said the deputy CM's platelet and white blood cell counts have come down.

"He is down with dengue since last three-four days. He has fever and weakness and needs rest," Kapote said.

His platelets test will be done on Wednesday along with a sonography. Accordingly, a decision will be taken whether to admit him to hospital, the doctor said.

Pawar (64) did not attend the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said Pawar has been diagnosed with dengue and advised medical guidance and rest for next few days.

"Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties," Patel had said in a post on X.

On July 2 this year, Ajit Pawar along with eight other senior NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government, leading to a split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of more than 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state. PTI PR GK