Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde distributes property cards under Svamitva scheme; hails PM for project

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday distributed property cards to beneficiaries of the Centre's Svamitva Yojana at an event in Thane.

Advertisment

He said these cards should have been given to citizens long back but the previous Congress governments did not take efforts.

"Only after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, several welfare schemes were started for citizens. The Svamitva scheme is one of them. These property cards will go a long way in solving issues of villagers and help them establish their property rights," he said.

Under the Svamitva Yojana, property cards are distributed in rural areas based on geo-conferenced maps capturing digital images of structures and plots.

Advertisment

It is being helmed by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Survey of India and revenue departments of states. PTI COR BNM