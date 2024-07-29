Maharashtra Dy Speaker Zirwal asserts his loyalty with Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Monday said his loyalty lies with NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Zirwal's clarification comes against the backdrop of his absence at the NCP's Jan Samman Yatra in Nashik on Sunday.

"I have consistently upheld my support for Ajit Pawar and remain unwavering in this commitment. There should be no ambiguity regarding my stance," Zirwal told reporters in Nashik.

Meanwhile, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare has announced that Zirwal will contest the assembly election from the Dindori constituency in Nashik district on the NCP ticket.

"Zirwal was not expected to attend the party meeting in Nashik city. The NCP will organise a meeting in the Dindori region which Zirwal will attend. He is busy with the preparations for that meeting," Tatkare added.

Notably, Zirwal's son Gokul Zirwal had attended a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) recently and vowed to work with Sharad Pawar and his party.

"If Sharad Pawar permits, I will contest the assembly elections against my father from the Dindori assembly seat. Along with some party workers, I am keen on working with NCP (SP)," he had said. PTI ND NSK