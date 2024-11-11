Maharashtra elections: Wrong to demand votes along religious lines, says Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Seeking votes along religious lines goes against the Constitutional values, Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He appealed to people to choose the BJP-led Mahayuti, which he said is committed to development and progress in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Stressing that the Mahayuti has been promoting inclusive policies and avoiding divisive tactics, the Mumbai North MP appealed to voters to move beyond religious lines and choose development and progress.

He slammed Congress for allegedly not keeping the pre-poll promises in the party-ruled states and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the parties that "spread fear and misinformation".

"It is wrong to urge people to vote or not to vote for a particular party based on religion and not to vote BJP. This attitude is against the Constitutional values we stand for," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai.

He said voting based on religious lines goes against the very foundation of the Constitution.

"Voting is an individual's right, and we must respect the individual freedom," the Union minister said.

Goyal said the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, would gain significantly compared to the 2019 assembly elections results.

According to Goyal, the Mahayuti has earned the people's trust by promoting inclusive policies and avoiding divisive tactics.

"Our priority is that no one is left out of our programmes focused on the development and upliftment of the people," he said.

Goyal targeted the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

He said the Congress' record in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka demonstrates a history of "false promises" made to farmers and youth.

"People have witnessed the promises made by Congress in other states. They have let down people, including farmers and youths. On the contrary, our coalition offers a clearer path forward for Maharashtra," the Union minister added.

In a pointed attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Goyal said, "Thackeray has joined hands with those parties which spread fear and misinformation among people".

The Mahayuti aims to develop a society sans divisions based on caste, religion, or any other factor, he said.

The campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra polls has gained momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J.P. Nadda addressing rallies.

Goyal asserted that the presence of these leaders would boost the Mahayuti's prospects of victory "as their message of unity and growth resonates with voters across the state".

The BJP MP urged voters to think critically about the future.

"Let us cast our votes for a better Maharashtra, where progress and inclusivity come before divisions. Mahayuti is for growth and harmony where the people of Maharashtra get top priority," he added. PTI ND NSK