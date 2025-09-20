Maharashtra: Encroachment on farm roads to be cleared, govt to map such pathways, says Bawankule

Chandrapur, Sep 20 (PTI) Encroachment on approach roads to agricultural fields will be removed in Maharashtra, and such tracks will be mapped as part of the state's plan to improve farmers’ income, minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

Under the initiative, launched during the ongoing Seva Pandharwada (service fortnight), “scheduled trees”, which require permission to fell, will be planted along the roads to farmland, the minister told reporters here.

He said the government is committed to boosting farmers’ income and will provide them with facilities like water, electricity and easy access roads. “After mapping the approach roads, the Chief Minister Baliraja Paddy Road Scheme will be introduced in the next six months,” he said.

Under the scheme, the government will construct concrete roads to farmland, improving access for farmers and supporting agricultural activities. The revenue department, with the help of the district administration, will remove encroachment on these roads, the revenue minister said.

He claimed that the initiative is the first such measure in the country.

Revenue officials will hold camps in villages to ensure that records concerning 7/12 extracts (a key land document) are updated so that the holders can enjoy benefits under various government schemes, he said.

Bawankule talked about the regularisation of land in slum pockets within the limits of civic corporations in the state.

He also said that the use of 50 per cent artificial M-sand (manufactured sand) has been made compulsory in government construction projects to reduce the demand for natural sand. “At least 50 such projects should be started in each district,” said the minister. PTI COR NR