Maharashtra environment dept initiates process for wetland identification

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department has undertaken the process to identify and notify wetlands, including those in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the support of a national research body.

This information emerged in an RTI appeal filed by activist B N Kumar, who had sought details of wetlands surveyed and documented in Maharashtra and the status of the Powai Lake wetland in Mumbai.

The concerned official has informed that the survey of wetlands in Mumbai and suburban districts has been completed, and the preparation of documentation and maps is currently underway at the NCSCM level.

Once the reports are received, they will be sent to the District Wetland Monitoring Committee, followed by review by a Technical Committee and the State Wetland Authority. The recommendations will be forwarded to the state government for notification after public consultation, the reply stated. PTI COR NSK