Maharashtra ex-CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's wife passes away

Latur, Feb 17 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's wife Sushilatai passed away at the age of 86 due to a cardiac arrest, according to the family.

Sushilatai breathed her last at 8:30 pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur.

She is survived by sons- Congress state secretary Ashokrao Patil Nilangekar, Sharad Patil Nilangekar, and Maharashtra Education Society president Vijaykumar Patil.

She was the mother-in-law of former BJP MP Rupatai Patil Nilangekar and grandmother of ex-Maharashtra minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Arvind Patil Nilangekar. PTI COR NSK