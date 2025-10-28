Maharashtra ex-minister Kadu leads tractor rally in Nagpur, seeks farm loan waiver

Nagpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Bachchu Kadu on Tuesday sought a complete loan waiver for farmers and listed a host of other demands as he led a tractor rally in Nagpur.

Thousands of people, including farmers and PJP workers led by Kadu, reached Nagpur in a tractor rally from adjoining Amravati district to stage 'Maha Elgar' morcha demanding a complete farm loan waiver and highlight other issues.

They gathered at a ground near Nagpur-Wardha Road, a day after Kadu along with his supporters and members of farmer outfits set out on tractors from Amravati as part of the agitation.

Talking to reporters at the agitation site, the former MLA noted that for the last eight months, they have been demanding a farm loan waiver, fair prices for crops and welfare measures for 'divyangs' (persons with disabilities) and fishermen.

Kadu insisted the agitation will continue till the government decides on their demands.

The stir will not be called off merely on the promise of talks and protesters will not leave Nagpur until the government takes a firm decision on the demands, he asserted.

The tractor march began on Monday from Chandurbazar in Amravati district and halted at Wardha before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday evening.