Maharashtra: Ex-minister Kokate’s father passes away

Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and Sinnar MLA Manikrao Kokate’s father Shivajirao Muralidhar Kokate passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 93.

Shivajirao was the former director of Kolpewadi Co-operative Sugar Factory in Nashik district.

He is survived by three sons, including Manikrao Kokate, who belongs to the NCP, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, they said.

Shivajirao’s last rites were conducted at Somthane in Sinnar taluka of the district. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and many others were present, the sources said. PTI COR NR