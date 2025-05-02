Maharashtra excise department officer among 2 held for bribe

Thane, May 2 (PTI) Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel on Friday detained two persons, including a female officer with the Maharashtra excise department, at Virar in Palghar district on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a beer shop owner, the ACB said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB), Thane unit, Pragati Adsure said an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Virar police station against the duo - Shweta Laxman Naik (54), sub-inspector, excise department, and a private person, Tanesh Ajit Patil (23).

Adsure said the complainant in the case was a beer shop owner.

Naik allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 10,000 per month from the beer shop owner for operating his outlet. She also sought an additional sum of Rs 1,000 for signing 'Naukarnama (an authorization document for a person who manages licensed premises), said the ACB official.

After due negotiations, the excise department official agreed to accept Rs 10,000 from the complainant, who later approached the ACB's Thane unit and informed it about the bribe demand.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and nabbed Patil, who accepted the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant on behalf of the excise department official, said Adsure.

Both were taken into custody and further probe in the case was underway, she added. PTI COR RSY