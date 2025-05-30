Maharashtra Excise seizes illicit liquor worth over Rs 13 lakh in Thane district

Thane, May 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra Excise department raided three locations in Thane district and seized illicit alcohol, including “high quality” Scotch, worth over Rs 13 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the seizures, he said.

The seized liquor, manufactured in Haryana and Delhi, is not allowed to be sold in Maharashtra, said a release by Pravin Tambe, Superintendent of State Excise, Thane.

Acting on a tip, officials from the department recently raided two places in Ulhasnagar and another in Ambernath and seized 352 bottles of alcohol, he said.

The persons arrested in the matter have been identified as Arun Kumar Ramchandra Poptani, Suraj Srikaushal Shukla, and Deepak Rajkumar Nankani, the release said. PTI COR NR