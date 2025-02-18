Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRPs on vehicles registered before Apr 2019

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra transport department on Tuesday announced that the deadline set for affixing High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, has been extended by a month.

HSRPs are licenced plates designed to curb theft and other fraudulent activities related to vehicle identification through enhanced security features.

The transport department, through a newspaper advertisement, announced that the new deadline for vehicle owners to affix HSRPs will be April 30, 2025, instead of the original deadline of March 31, a senior official told PTI.

The official said more than five lakh vehicles registered before April 2019 have been fitted with HSRPs, which are expected to curb thefts and bring uniformity in number plates of vehicles for effective enforcement of traffic rules.

"To avoid a fine of Rs 1,000 under rule 50 of CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) and section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, please get an HSRP plate installed on your vehicle by 30th April 2025," reads the advertisement.

The transport department had earlier set March 31 deadline for fixing HSRPs on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. More than 2.10 crore vehicles were anticipated to be fitted with HSRPs within the deadline.

The Transport Commissioner's office has appointed three agencies -- Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd, Real Mazon India Ltd and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd -- for installing the new registration plates in three zones across Maharashtra.

Rosmerta will handle Zone 1 (12 RTO offices), Real Mazon will cover Zone 2 (16 RTO offices), and FTA Zone 3 (27 RTO offices), as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for fixing HSRPs on old vehicles.

Made of a rare aluminium alloy, an HSRP contains a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription 'India,' a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letter IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser branding of a unique serial number, making it tamper-proof.

"It is the responsibility of vehicle owners to get HSRPs and a third registration mark sticker installed," the SOPs stated.

For affixing HSRPs, vehicle owners will have to shell out between Rs 531 and Rs 879, which includes GST and the snap lock cost, as per the transport department.

In August 2023, the government had invited tenders for the fitment of HSRPs on more than two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. As per HSRP tender documents, about 2.10 crore vehicles, including 1.62 crore two-wheelers and 33 lakh four-wheelers, were registered in Maharashtra between 2008 and 2019. PTI KK RSY