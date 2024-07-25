Maharashtra: Facility to treat injured birds, animals to come up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) A transit treatment centre for injured animals and birds is being set up at Daulatabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, a senior forest official has said.

“The centre will save time in taking injured animals and birds to Junnar in Nashik district,” said Annasaheb Peharkar, Range Forest Officer for Khultabad range, told PTI on Wednesday.

Injured animals and birds from the district are currently taken to the transit treatment centre in Junnar, about 200 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“This facility will be commissioned in the next 18 months. The Public Works Department is undertaking the construction of four out of its six buildings,” Peharkar said.

The centre will have cages for animals and trained staff of 8-10 members. “Post-mortem of dead animals will also be carried out at the Daulatabad transit treatment centre,” he added.

According to another official, Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned for the project.