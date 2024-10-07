Maharashtra facing financial crisis, no money to pay salaries of employees: Cong

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday claimed the state government had to borrow to pay salaries of employees due to the financial crisis.

The Opposition has been accusing the Mahayuti government of financial imprudence and splurging money on welfare initiatives, including the implementation of the monthly cash transfer scheme for women, by violating the fiscal norms.

"The government has to borrow to pay salaries of employees due to the financial crisis. It is up to the people to save the state (in elections)," Patole told reporters.

He said seat-sharing talks among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies are progressing smoothly.

Patole alleged the government was working against the principles of Shivaji Maharaj.

"There is an atmosphere for change in the country. Truth always prevails and wins. The results of the Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir polls will be good. Maharashtra will do better (in elections)," he said.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November. PTI MR NSK