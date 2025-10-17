Maharashtra farmers facing 'black' Diwali due to paltry aid by 'corrupt' govt: Oppn

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Opposition Congress and NCP (SP) on Friday claimed it would be a "black" Diwali for farmers in Maharashtra who are facing a crisis due to rain and flood-induced crop losses, and hit out at the "corrupt" Mahayuti government for its "meagre" aid and false promises.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said the BJP-led government has "burned" hopes and aspirations of farmers with false assurances and forced flood and rain-affected people to observe a 'black" Diwali this year.

To protest against the "power drunk" Mahayuti alliance and to make the rulers aware of the farmers' plight and highlight their demands, day-long hunger strikes were held by NCP (SP) workers and leaders outside collector's office in every district, a protest coming on the eve of the festival of lights beginning with Dhanteras on Saturday.

Shinde, who took part in a hunger strike outside Satara district collector's office in western Maharashtra, maintained the state-wide protest was meant to denounce the Mahayuti government for its neglect of farmers.

The three-party government in Maharashtra, which boasts of being the 'most progressive state,' has mocked the food providers by announcing a "meagre" aid for them, he said.

"Those who promised to make the '7/12 extract clean', clean', clean' (clear land title) did not even utter a word about loan waivers. On the contrary, farmers' earnest demand to declare a 'wet drought' was met with disdain," the former state minister opined.

Feeling helpless in the face of dire circumstances, the farmer embraced death, but the cries of his family went unheard by "deaf rulers intoxicated with power", the MLC remarked in a scathing attack on the ruling coalition.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar noted that though the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has announced a relief package of more than Rs 31,000 crore for farmers, the actual relief was limited to Rs 1,800 crore.

This translates into just Rs 10,000 aid per hectare, the former minister claimed.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar alleged the government has betrayed farmers by offering a "meagre" financial assistance after promising a massive relief package.

"The government has announced a Rs 31,000-crore package claiming it would provide substantial help to rain-affected farmers. However, till date, government resolutions (GRs) worth barely Rs 1,800 crore have been issued. The assistance of Rs 10,000 per hectare is paltry and amounts to deceiving farmers," he stated.

"This year will be a black Diwali for Maharashtra's farmers," he remarked.

According to Wadettiwar, 253 talukas were severely hit by heavy rains between June and September.

"The government had assured aid before Diwali, but the relief package strictly follows NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) norms with no additional support. Farmers whose land was washed away will receive compensation over three years -- how will they survive till then?" he asked.

The Congress MLA pointed out that cotton procurement has yet to begin as the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has not granted approval for the process due to "unrealistic conditions," which, he warned, could push farmers towards ruin.

"Soybean crops have been destroyed, and their market prices are abysmally low. The government must stop harassing farmers," he added.

He criticized the government's decision to place Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) under the direct control of the state Marketing Minister.

"This move will enable the minister to exploit the system. APMCs handle transactions worth crores, and by removing elected boards, the government is committing a grave injustice," Wadettiwar alleged.

As part of the state-wide agitation, NCP (SP) workers staged a protest in Thane to highlight the plight of farmers.

Held outside the Thane district collectorate, the protest was led by NCP (SP) district president Manoj Pradhan under the guidance of the party's general secretary Jitendra Awhad.

Protesters wore black clothes and ribbons, and raised slogans against the Mahayuti government, accusing it of neglect and false promises.

"In the name of relief packages, this government has cheated rain-hit farmers. Even the promised Diwali aid hasn't arrived. There's no word of a loan waiver," said Pradhan.

The Opposition party said crops such as soybean, tur, cotton, sugarcane, moong, and urad were destroyed, while livestock was also lost in floods. Yet, panchnamas (damage surveys) remain pending and no meaningful compensation has been provided.

The NCP (SP) warned of intensified agitation if the government failed to act on its promises.

"We will take to the streets and force the government to deliver," Pradhan asserted. PTI MR COR RSY