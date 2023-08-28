Maharashtra: Farmers seek action against co-op society, stage protest in Gondia for release of paddy dues

Gondia, Aug 28 (PTI) Several farmers protested in front of MLA Vinod Agrawal's office in Gondia city in Maharashtra on Monday seeking his intervention for immediate release of pending payment by a cooperative society for procurement of paddy.

The society had allegedly procured 28,059 quintals of paddy worth Rs 5.72 crore from more than 400 farmers but failed to comply with marketing federation norms, the agitators claimed. A police complaint was lodged against 11 directors and four employees of the society but no arrest has been made so far, they said.

MLA Agrawal met the farmers and assured them to raise the matter with authorities. However, the sit-in agitation continued till evening. PTI COR NSK