Maharashtra favours merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will give its consent to the merger of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd with the Indian Railways, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the legislative council on Wednesday.

The move will help KRCL overcome its financial constraints while the name `Konkan Railway' will be retained, he said.

Currently, KRCL is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Indian Railways.

"Maharashtra will communicate to the Centre its consent for the merger," Fadnavis said, responding to a question by the BJP's Pravin Darekar in the upper house of the state legislature.

"Whether it is doubling of railway tracks or undertaking landslide preventive measures, the corporation could not proceed due to lack of funds," the chief minister said.

Multiple discussions took place with the Union government on the issue, and the Railway Minister proposed merger as a solution, he said.

"Kerala, Karnataka and Goa have already given approval. While indicating our consent, we requested the Union government to retain the name Konkan Railway," Fadnavis said.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accepted the request, he added.

"After the merger, Konkan Railway will receive more funds for doubling of tracks, modernisation of stations and implementation of accident-prevention measures," he said.