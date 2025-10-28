Maharashtra finalises policy to promote use of artificial sand in construction

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has finalised a policy promoting the use of artificial sand for construction activities and issued an official order to this effect, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday.

In a letter to all district collectors, Bawankule directed the immediate implementation of the policy.

The government has delegated powers to approve the artificial sand, or M-Sand (manufactured sand), units to district collectors, who can now sanction up to 100 such units, an increase from the earlier cap of 50.

As per the new resolution issued by the revenue department, information on suitable land for M-Sand units -- both on public and private properties -- will be compiled and made available on the 'Mahakhanij' portal for auction. A registered undertaking will be required for setting up these units, the minister said.

Bawankule further stated that licences of M-Sand units violating prescribed conditions will be permanently cancelled.

"With the standard operating procedure now in place, there will be no obstacles in implementing the policy," he said.

The minister had earlier said that providing an alternative to natural sand was crucial for environmental protection.

"Efforts are underway to completely stop sand mining from rivers in the future. Ensuring sand availability for construction and simultaneously curbing illegal transportation are key to safeguarding the environment," he had said. PTI ND GK