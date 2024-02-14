Maharashtra finance dept stays procurement of 'unnecessary items' till March 31, cites 'huge spend'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra finance department on Wednesday ordered to put on hold the procurement of "unnecessary items" such as spare parts for computers and photocopy machines till March 31 in the wake of "huge spending" in the last three months.

A circular addressed to all departments also disallows repair works of the existing furniture and organising routine workshops and seminars by various state departments.

The order, however, has exempted the procurement of medicines by the government hospitals and the ongoing schemes where funding comes from the Centre as well as the state.

It stated that the ongoing projects being funded by non-governmental agencies and foreign funding will be exempted from this ban.

"The government has noticed that a huge amount is spent during the last three months of the financial year. The state has thus decided not to give permission to any such procurement orders or proposals submitted to the finance department on and after 15 February," the circular said.

It also clarified that the order will remain effective till March 31.

The daily consumed items procurement will not be affected by this decision, but all the departments are asked not to make any additional purchases, which would be carried forward to the next financial year, the circular said. PTI ND NSK