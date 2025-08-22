Maharashtra: FIR against Tejashwi Yadav for `objectionable' post on PM Modi

Gadchiroli, Aug 22 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday registered an FIR against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the RJD leader, a senior police official said.

A First Information Report was registered against Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief), he added. PTI COR CLS KRK