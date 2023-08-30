Maharashtra: Fire arms racket busted; three held

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) A seller of firearms and two others have been arrested from Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The Central Crime Unit of Thane Police picked up two men from Kalva on August 26 who were carrying a country-made revolver and bullets, an official said. Based on their interrogation, police traced the seller of firearms to Alibaug in Raigad district and arrested him on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under Arms Act, the official added. PTI COR NSK