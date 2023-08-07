Maharashtra: Fire at furniture factory in Thane district; no casualty

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a furniture factory in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at the factory in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3 around 2.30 pm, and seven fire engines were engaged in the fire fighting operation, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze has not been brought under control because of the presence of wood at the site, he said, adding that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU