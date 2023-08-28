Maharashtra: Fire at godown in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze erupted at the godown complex located in Sonale village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said.

After being alerted at 2.40 am, firemen from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after about three hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were also trying to find out what was stored in the godown, he added. PTI COR GK