Maharashtra: Five drown in lake

Chandrapur, Mar 16 (PTI) Five men drowned in the Ghodazari lake, a famous tourist spot, in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday during a picnic, police said.

The tragedy struck when they accidentally ventured into a deeper section of the lake situated in Nagbhid tehsil. The incident came to light after one member of the group somehow managed to come out of the water body and raised an alarm, police said.

After an extensive search operation, the bodies of Janak Kishor Gawande (24), his brother Yash (23), Aniket Yashwant Gawande (28), Tejas Balaji Gawande (24) and Tejas Sanjay Thakre (16) were fished out of the lake, police said.

The lake is a haven for nature enthusiasts, bird watchers, and picnickers. PTI COR NSK