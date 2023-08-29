Maharashtra: Five held in Palghar district for purchasing MD drug worth Rs 21 lakh

Palghar, Aug 29 (PTI) Five men have been arrested from Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing MD drug worth Rs 21 lakh which they purchased from a local supplier, police said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday raided a flat in Central Park locality on a tip-off that some persons from Rajasthan would be arriving there to purchase drugs, a senior police officer told reporters. 210 gm of MD drug was seized.

The main accused, who sold drugs, is on the run.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK