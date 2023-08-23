Maharashtra: Five members of dacoits' gang held in Palghar district

Palghar, Aug 23 (PTI) Five members of a gang of dacoits have been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Two policemen from Wada police station were injured during the operation, said an official.

The local police got an alert about suspected dacoits entering a closed factory of Meta Field Pvt Ltd at Met village on August 21 and a team rushed there, said district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil.

When a police team reached there around 3.30 pm, the dacoits tried to escape, he said.

As the police chased them, the dacoits threws stones, injuring constables Babasaheb Gughe and Chetan Sonawane, he said.

Some dacoits jumped into the river but constable Sonawane and a few villagers also jumped into the water and nabbed them.

The arrested men were identified as Ravab Barkulla Shah (60), Miraj Noormohammad Shah (21), Vaibhav Ravindra Jadhav (24), Abdul Kalam Samiullah Khan (38) and Chirag Arun Patil (22), all residents of Palghar and Thane districts.

Gas cutters were seized from their possession, indicating that they were planning to carry out a robbery, the SP said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK