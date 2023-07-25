Maharashtra: Four held for vandalising vehicles in Nashik

Nashik, Jul 25 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising vehicles in a suburb of Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said.

A group of eight to nine miscreants armed with sickles and knives arrived in Dhongde Nagar area of Nashik Road around 12 midnight and vandalised four vehicles parked in the locality, one of which belonged to a senior police official, an official said.

The attack was captured by the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, he said.

The police managed to arrest four of the accused from Bhagur within a few hours after the incident, the official said.

This was the second incident of vehicles being vandalised in Nashik Road, as two persons damaged 11 vehicles and set fire to two motorcycles in Vihitgaon on Monday.

The police arrested two men in their 20s for the crime on the same day, an official said. PTI COR ARU