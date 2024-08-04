Maharashtra: Four held over prostitution racket in Latur; 5 women rescued

Latur, Aug 4 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have arrested four persons for their alleged role in a prostitution racket and rescued five women from a lodge, an official said on Sunday.

Working on a tip, the anti-human trafficking unit of the police on Friday raided Pankaj lodge on the outskirts of Latur city and rescued five women who were allegedly being sexually exploited, the official said.

Police also registered a case against five persons, including the lodge owner, manager and an agent, and arrested four of them, said assistant inspector Dayanand Patil.

He added that the raid was carried out under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and Additional SP Dr Ajay Deore. PTI COR NR