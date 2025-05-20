Maharashtra: Four killed as slab of residential building collapses; rescue operations on

Thane, May 20 (PTI) At least four persons, including a child, were killed and four others injured after a slab of one of the four floors of a residential building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon in Kalyan city near Thane, officials said.

A Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation official confirmed the death toll.

"A relief and rescue operation involving teams of Fire Brigade and Disaster Response Force is going on in full swing at the spot," the official said.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal told PTI that one person might still be trapped under the debris.

Officials said a slab from the second floor of Saptashrungi Building in the Mangalaragho Nagar area in Kalyan East caved in in the afternoon. PTI COR ARU NSK