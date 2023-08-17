Maharashtra: Four picknickers feared drowned in river in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 17 (PTI) Four persons in their twenties, including a woman, are feared to have drowned in Kanhan river in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Thursday during their picnic, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at Waka under the Khapa police station limits in Saoner tehsil of the district, they said.

"A group of around six persons, all in their twenties, was on a picnic at Kanhan river when four of them entered the water to play. However, they could not come out of the water and were feared to have drowned. The police were alerted about the incident around 4 pm," a police official said.

A search operation is on to trace the victims, he added.

The victims have been identified as Vijay Thakre, Sonia Marskolhe, Ankul Baghel and Arpit, the police said. PTI COR NP