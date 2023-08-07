Maharashtra: Four unidentified persons booked for attempting to kill Jain 'sadhvi' in Bhayander

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Four unidentified persons were booked on Monday for attempting to murder a Jain 'sadhvi' in Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said.

Teams have been formed to identify and nab the culprits and CCTV footage from the area was being checked, Bhayander police station senior inspector Mukutrao Patil told PTI.

During the day, a delegation of the Jain community led by former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta arrived at the police station seeking quick and strict action in the case.

As per Mehta's social media post, the sadhvi, who was on her way to a temple at around 4:45am on Sunday objected to some persons in a four wheeler dumping pigs at a site close to Balaji Complex.

As per the police complaint, the four accused, who are possibly pig catchers, threatened her with a hockey stick and tried to mow her down with the vehicle.

Mehta told PTI the Jain community would resort to a protest if the accused are not nabbed quickly. PTI COR BNM BNM