Maharashtra: Gang barges into house in Beed, injures four women

Beed, Oct 2 (PTI) A gang of 10-15 armed persons forced their way into a house in Maharashtra’s Beed district and injured four women over past enmity, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Shirur Kasar around 11.30 pm on Saturday, an official said.

According to police, a group of individuals carrying sticks, sickles and axes allegedly barged into the house of Satish Bhosale, alias Khokya, and assaulted the women there.

Khokya is currently in jail in connection with a case under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. The attackers apparently have a long-standing dispute with Khoya’s family, said police.

The assault left four women injured, one of them seriously. “They are being treated in a hospital. An FIR will be registered once we receive the medical report. We are looking for the attackers,” said assistant inspector Pravin Jadhav from Shirur Kasar police station.

Sources said Khokya is a close aide of a politician from Beed district. PTI COR NR