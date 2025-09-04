Maharashtra gazetted officers’ body to pursue re-implementation of Old Pension Scheme

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation has declared the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) as its foremost demand, with the issue set to dominate the agenda of its newly elected executive body.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Sandeep Mane, division vice president of the federation, said their triennial general meeting recently concluded at Shegaon in Buldhana district.

A new committee for the 2025-2028 term was elected, and key resolutions adopted, he said.

“OPS is directly linked to the financial security of employees after retirement. The federation has resolved to pursue its re-implementation with utmost priority, and we will intensify our efforts to achieve it,” Mane said.

According to Mane, other resolutions include seeking two years of childcare leave for women employees on par with Central Government rules, fixing the retirement age at 60 years, and the elimination of pay anomalies across cadres.

Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary. There was no need for contribution by employees. PTI COR NR