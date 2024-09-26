Maharashtra gazetted officers demand action against trio who tried to set official ablaze in Satara

Mumbai, Sept 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Association on Thursday demanded strict action against the three persons who allegedly tried to set a woman official on fire in Satara after she refused to do their work citing violation of rules.

The association said such incidents demoralise officials on duty in far-flung areas, away from their families.

In its letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the association said the trio on September 24 doused Lata Gharat, the deputy superintendent of the land and survey department in the city’s Koregaon area, with some flammable liquid and tried to set her on fire.

It identified the three individuals as Muktabai More and her associates Uttam More and Sumit More.

The association said they attacked Gharat, a gazetted officer, as she refused to do their work because it would violate the law. A complaint concerning the alleged attack has been lodged at Koregaon police station in Satara.

The association has demanded that the state government take serious cognisance of the matter and that such officers be provided security to let them do their work fearlessly. PTI PR NR