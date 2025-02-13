Maharashtra GBS tally touches 205 after 2 cases detected

Pune, Feb 13 (PTI) The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra reached 205 after two cases were detected on Thursday, a health official said.

The tally of confirmed cases stands at 177, of which 20 are on ventilator support, he added.

The death toll remained unchanged at eight, the official informed.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing. PTI SPK BNM