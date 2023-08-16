Maharashtra: Girl stabbed to death, accused held

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl died after being stabbed multiple times by a man near her house at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Teesgaon around 7.30 pm, they said.

The accused, identified as Aditya Kamble, is a 20-year-old man, a police official said.

"The girl was going to her house with her mother when the accused stopped her at the stairs before stabbing her multiple times. The girl collapsed and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared dead during treatment," he said, adding that her body was sent for post-mortem.

The accused tried to escape from the spot, but people present there caught hold of him and handed him over to the Kolsewadi police. He is being interrogated now, the official said.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be known and a first information report (FIR) is being registered, he said. PTI COR NP