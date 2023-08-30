Maharashtra: Gold, cash worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from WCL official's house

Nagpur, Aug 30 (PTI) Gold ornaments and cash collectively worth more than Rs 15 lakh were stolen from the residence of a senior official of the Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on August 26 in Ashok Nagar area under the Jaripatka police station limits, they said.

The complainant, Jagdish Bhayyalal Pandole (54), works as a senior personal assistant at the WCL.

"Pandole and his family left their home for Ujjain on a trip on Saturday when the incident occurred. Pandole had deputed a man at his house to ensure the security of his house during their absence. But when the family returned in the wee hours of August 29, they saw the latch of the door was broken. They then found that jewellery and cash worth Rs 15.09 lakh were stolen from their cupboard," an official said.

Pandole immediately lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered, he said, adding that investigation into the case is on. PTI COR NP