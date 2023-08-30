Maharashtra: Goods worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from warehouse in Bhiwandi

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into a warehouse in Bhiwandi area of Thane district and stole goods worth Rs 14,99,540, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 27 and 28 at Arihant Compound in Kalher.

The stolen goods included mobile phones and watches.

Following a complaint filed by an official of Radiant 3PL Solutions, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 454 (house break-in in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft), said an official of Narpoli police station.

Probe is underway, he added. PTI COR KRK