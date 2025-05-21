Maharashtra government approves new deputy RTO at Palghar

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of a new deputy regional transport office (Dy RTO) at Palghar, and its vehicle registration code will be ‘MH-60’, an official said on Wednesday.

Once operational, residents of the area won’t need to visit the Virar-Vasai area in the district for any work related to the transport department.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on May 21, the number of Dy RTOs in the state will rise to 36 with the new addition. Maharashtra now has 24 regional transport offices (RTOs).

This is the third Dy RTO created in 2025 and the second in May. Earlier, the government had approved a deputy RTO each at Mira-Bhayander in Thane district and Jat in Sangli district.

The state transport commissioner has been tasked with appointing officers for licensing, registration, and taxation at the Palghar deputy RTO, besides securing land on lease for the new facility, the official said.

As per a release issued by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s office on Tuesday, he had given an assurance at a public meeting last month about creating a new regional transport office at Palghar. PTI KK NR