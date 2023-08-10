Maharashtra government forms Climate Action Cell

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the formation of a State Climate Action Cell (SCAC) that will focus on prevention, adaptation and mitigation related to climate change.

Advertisment

The cell, which will function under the Department of Environment and Climate Change, will have five members with a director as its head, said a government order (GR).

The other members will be experts on climate finance, mitigation, adaptation and project consultants or officers, it said.

The cell will provide guidance on implementation of the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NPACC) in the state, the order said.

The cell will also coordinate between the Union government, local governing bodies, NGOs, institutions working in the field of environment research and development, international financial institutions and other stakeholders, it said. PTI ND RSY