Maharashtra government forms SIT to probe Beed sarpanch murder case

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, officials said.

The SIT will be headed by Crime Investigation Department's (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, said an order issued by the state Home department.

Other members of the team are Anil Gujar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID,;Vijaysingh Jonwal, Assistant Police Inspector of local crime branch, Beed; Mahesh Vighne, PSI of local crime branch, Beed; Anand Shinde, PSI of Kej Police Station; ASI Tulshiram Jagtap; and police constables Manoj Wagh, Chandrakant Kalkute, Balasaheb Ahankare and Santosh Gitte, the order said.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company. PTI DC VT KRK