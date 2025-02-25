Maharashtra government gives nod to veterinary colleges in Parli, Baramati

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved new veterinary colleges in Parli and Baramati.

Baramati and Parli are constituencies of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde, respectively.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting here. The government also decided to allot Rs 617 crore for the two projects.

Some 75 acres of land will be made available for the proposed college in Parli and 82 acres in Baramati. Both the colleges will have intake capacity of 80 students each.

A total of 276 posts have been sanctioned for the two colleges, including 96 teachers.

The announcement comes as a positive development for Munde who is facing flak over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. PTI PR KRK